Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Friday that it will transfer launch operations for the country's flagship H3 rockets to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in stages, beginning with the next launch.

The company said it will launch the No. 11 H3 rocket carrying the Japanese government's information-gathering satellite from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 11 next year. The launch window is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The information-gathering satellite is a de-facto reconnaissance satellite operated by the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center.

Japan currently operates four such satellites, including optical sensor and radar satellites, enabling it to image any point on Earth once a day. The satellite to be launched this time, known as a time-diversification satellite, is expected to increase imaging opportunities.

The government plans to add two optical satellites and two radar satellites by fiscal 2029.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]