Gifu, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--A 21-year-old former candidate for Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel pleaded not guilty on Friday at the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Gifu District Court over a 2023 shooting incident that left two SDF members dead and another injured.

The defendant, Naoto Watanabe, who was dismissed from the SDF, is charged with robbery-murder and other crimes in connection with the shooting at a Ground SDF firing range in the central Japan city of Gifu.

The defense argued that Watanabe lacked criminal responsibility at the time of the incident and therefore should be found not guilty.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said Watanabe had developed an interest in guns and warfare through video games and had told his superiors and others that he wanted to join the fighting in Ukraine as a volunteer combatant.

Prosecutors also said a memo pad he was carrying on the day of the incident contained a layout of the firing range and remarks such as, "I'm more excited than I've ever been in my 18 years of life," indicating that he had planned an indiscriminate shooting before arriving at the range.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]