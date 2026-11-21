Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--After the United States, China and Russia held an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday, Japan is concerned that the trilateral framework may become a regular occurrence.

On the heels of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held telephone talks with Trump to affirm close cooperation between Japan and the United States.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stressed, "We'll communicate closely with our allies and like-minded nations and work to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order."

Japan is eager to maintain the existing international order, including by strengthening the rule of law.

In a joint peace declaration released after the summit, the U.S., Chinese and Russian leaders confirmed their commitment to "maintaining strategic stability and international security." A Japanese government official said, "We were relieved that nothing major was decided at the summit."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]