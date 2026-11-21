Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of individual bank accounts in Japan with deposits of 100 million yen or more stood at 154,200 as of the end of September, up 4.2 pct from a year earlier, according to a Bank of Japan survey.

The figure rose 3.6-fold from the end of September 2000, when comparable data became available.

The total deposits in such bank accounts grew 5.0 pct from a year earlier to 32,720.2 billion yen, far outpacing the growth rate for overall individual deposits, which rose 1.3 pct.

This is believed to be the result of growing asset values amid rising stock prices and other factors, making the trend of wealth concentration among the affluent even more pronounced.

By deposit balance, the number of bank accounts with balances of 100 million yen or more but less than 300 million yen totaled 135,800, while accounts with balances of 300 million yen or more but less than 1 billion yen numbered 15,600 and those with balances of 1 billion yen or more came to 2,800.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]