Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government-sponsored ceremony was held Sunday to mark the completion of restoration work on the "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, after a 2019 fire.

Incorporating findings from research conducted since the 1992 restoration, the hall has been reconstructed to more faithfully reflect its original appearance. Fire safety measures have also been strengthened. It will be open to the public starting Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Yasuhiro Hanashi, minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, and Okinawa Governor Genta Koja, among others.

"With the completion of the restoration, we will further promote tourism and regional revitalization for the development of Okinawa," Kihara said.

While expressing his gratitude for support from inside and outside the prefecture, Koja said, "It is a major milestone, but it is not the end of the reconstruction of Shuri Castle." He asked for cooperation from the central government to rebuild other facilities.

A Japanese government-sponsored ceremony is held on Sunday to mark the completion of restoration work on the "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

The restored "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, pictured by a drone on Nov. 12

A low-light surveillance camera (top) installed in the restored "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, pictured on Nov. 6

A fire extinguisher placed in the restored "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, pictured on Nov. 6

A sprinkler installed in the restored "Seiden" main hall of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, pictured on Nov. 6

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]