Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry said Sunday that Toshiaki Masunaga, a 78-year-old death-row inmate convicted of murder and other crimes in connection with a series of corporate bombings mainly in Tokyo in the 1970s, died at the Tokyo Detention House the same day.

Masunaga, a member of the East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, a Japanese radical group, had been undergoing treatment for a cerebral infarction, but the cause of death was unclear, the ministry said.

The number of inmates held in correctional facilities across Japan whose death sentences have been finalized now stands at 99.

According to the final ruling, on Aug. 30, 1974, Masunaga conspired with former death-row inmate Masashi Daidoji, who died of an illness in 2017 at the age of 68, and others to plant and detonate a time bomb in front of a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. building in Tokyo's Marunouchi district, which they regarded as the center of Japanese imperialism's overseas aggression. Eight people were killed in the bombing.

Masunaga was also involved in a total of 14 bombing incidents between 1971 and 1975, including an attempted bombing of a special train carrying the Emperor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]