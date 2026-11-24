Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--UNESCO World Heritage sites in Japan are increasingly popular as wedding venues, attracting couples seeking to make lifelong memories at locations they believe will endure, while many conventional wedding venues close due to financial difficulties.

Some couples even travel from abroad to hold weddings at such sites. Local governments are welcoming the trend, as they hope to balance the preservation and utilization of cultural properties.

Memolead Corp., a wedding and funeral services company based in the city of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, began accepting reservations in October for weddings at Tomioka Silk Mill in the city of Tomioka in the eastern prefecture.

Couples can use a multipurpose hall in the West Cocoon Warehouse, a designated national treasure built in 1872 to store silkworm cocoons, and its front yard for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Meals will be served in the form of boxed lunches instead of being cooked at the venue, as open flames are strictly prohibited.

Memolead plans to transport all necessary equipment into the venue by hand to avoid damaging cultural properties. "We have to be very careful with the preparations," company official Mizuki Tamura said.

A concept image for a wedding ceremony at Tomioka Silk Mill in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture (Courtesy of Memolead)

A concept image for a wedding reception venue at Tomioka Silk Mill in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture (Courtesy of Memolead)

A bride and groom hold a wedding ceremony at Nikko Toshogu Shrine in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture (Courtesy of Clover's Wedding Salon)

A bride and groom hold a wedding ceremony at Itsukushima Shrine in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture (Courtesy of wedding planner Maki Shinbara)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]