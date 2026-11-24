Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane at the prime minister's office on Tuesday, expressing Japan's continued support for the ICC, which is facing U.S. sanctions.

To support the court's finances, Takaichi told Akane, a Japanese national, that Japan will pay its 2027 contribution to the court by the end of 2026.

This was the first meeting between Takaichi and Akane since January, before the United States designated Akane in August and the ICC in October for its sanctions.

Through the meeting, Takaichi apparently hopes to highlight her commitment to strengthening the rule of law in the international community.

The ICC's 2026 budget totals 196 million euros, or about 34 billion yen, and Japan accounts for about 4.6 billion yen of the annual budget. Japan's advance payment of its 2027 contribution will provide the ICC with about 15 pct of its 2027 budget by the end of 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]