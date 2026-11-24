Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Tuesday launched discussions on legal liability and damage relief frameworks related to artificial intelligence in preparation for the spread of AI agents, which can perform multiple tasks on a simple instruction.

The panel, which examines regulatory reforms to realize the social implementation of AI, held its first meeting on the day at the Digital Agency. It aims to compile a report as early as June next year.

Placed under the AI and digital transformation promotion council, the panel consists of 12 experts and is chaired by University of Tokyo professor Joji Shishido.

AI agents are expected to handle tasks such as shopping and travel bookings. Under the current law, however, it is not clear who would be responsible--users, service providers or developers--when an AI agent makes an unintended purchase or fails to cancel the hotel reservation.

"We hope to work together to come up with a social framework that does not create a vacuum of responsibility," Akihisa Shiozaki, state minister for digital transformation, said at Tuesday's meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]