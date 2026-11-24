Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan will not attend as an observer a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons review conference to be held at the U.N. headquarters in New York from Monday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

"The treaty is not consistent with our country's nuclear deterrence policy," Motegi said at a press conference. "Attending the conference would send the wrong message."

The treaty, which entered into force in 2021, bans the development, testing, production, acquisition, possession, stockpiling and use of nuclear weapons. Nuclear powers including the United States and China, have not signed it. Japan has also opted not to join the treaty.

"Extended nuclear deterrence is necessary in order to protect the peace of Japan amid an increasingly severe security environment," Motegi said.

In response, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said in a statement that such a stance is "clearly contrary to the wishes of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors," adding, "We continue to call on Japan to attend the conference as an observer as the world's only country to have suffered atomic bombings."

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