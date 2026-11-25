New York, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato, who is seeking a move to U.S. Major League Baseball using the posting system, has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Cubs, informed sources said Tuesday.

Sato, a 27-year-old infielder from the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, reached a six-year, 120-million-dollar deal, according to U.S. sports network ESPN.

It would be the largest deal ever for a Japanese position player posted to the United States, surpassing the five-year, 90-million-dollar deal Masataka Yoshida signed to move from the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB Pacific League to the Boston Red Sox of the American League.

The Cubs, a team in the Central Division of the National League, feature stars such as 2026 league MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong. Sato's compatriots Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga played for the team this year.

Also on Tuesday, the MLB official website reported that Japanese right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira, 27, reached a five-year, 80-million-dollar deal with the Toronto Blue Jays of the American League.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]