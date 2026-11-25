Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering designating in autumn 2027 multiple prefectures as secondary capitals that would carry out Tokyo's key functions in the event of a major disaster, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government is expected to start accepting applications as early as June next year, aiming to launch the secondary capital system in spring 2028.

It plans to release its basic concept and provide details in the near future.

In October this year, the government adopted a cabinet order stipulating requirements for designation as secondary capitals. Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures meet the requirements, including being located in areas that can avoid simultaneous damage with the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as criteria related to population, economic scale and the presence of central government offices.

All four prefectures are seeking designation as secondary capitals and are expected to be designated if they apply after concluding cooperation agreements with ordinance-designated cities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]