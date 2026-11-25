Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, a three-time Olympic medalist, announced her marriage on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have married someone I have known for a long time," the 33-year-old said. "I hope to build a family full of smiles."

Ishikawa joined Japan's national table tennis team at the age of 14.

The women's national team joined by Ishikawa secured medals for three consecutive Olympics, winning silver at the 2012 London Games, bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and silver at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

She won the women's singles title at the all-Japan championships five times. Ishikawa announced her retirement in May 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]