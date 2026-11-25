Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Former Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi has proposed a two-bloc political system in the country to achieve a change of government amid growing fragmentation in the opposition camp.

Izumi's proposal comes as Japan moves away from a two-party system due to the weakening of opposition parties.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Izumi suggested that the existence of one large opposition party would make it easier to map out a vision for running a government than if there are many small, weak parties.

However, he noted that a change of government would be "quite possible if more lawmakers aim to form an alternative bloc (to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition) that is capable of running a government."

"Even if a two-party system is not feasible, I hope there will be a two-bloc system," Izumi said. "I will keep moving forward without giving up."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]