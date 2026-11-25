Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will declare its aim to become a leading artificial intelligence nation after the United States and China, it was learned Wednesday.

The government will include this goal when it revises the country's three key national security documents later this year.

On Wednesday, the government presented an outline of the economic security sections of the revised documents at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and obtained broad approval.

According to the outline, the revised documents will call for reducing Japan's AI reliance on other countries, noting that diplomacy and national defense will depend on economic and technological capabilities.

The revised documents will also include plans to invest intensively in automated driving and physical AI technologies, as well as the goal of acquiring a technological advantage that renders Japan indispensable to other countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]