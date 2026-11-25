Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, on Wednesday showcased a trial run of a testing rover for the Lunar Polar Exploration, or LUPEX, joint mission with India.

With LUPEX set to conduct a landing exploration on the lunar south pole, where water is believed to exist, the rover, which will carry observation and drilling equipment, is slated to be launched on Japan's H3 rocket in fiscal 2028.

India is in charge of developing a lander for the project.

The rover was developed to evaluate traveling performance on the lunar surface, which is covered with fine dust known as regolith, and to support the development of drilling technology to investigate water beneath the lunar surface.

At Wednesday's demonstration run, held at JAXA's Chofu Aerospace Center in Chofu, Tokyo, the rover moved slowly using caterpillar tracks attached to its four legs. It crossed over obstacles such as rocks and a depression designed to simulate a lunar crater without difficulties.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, showcases a trial run of a testing rover to be used in the Lunar Polar Exploration, or LUPEX, joint mission with India, at its Chofu Aerospace Center in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A model of a testing rover now being developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, for use in the Lunar Polar Exploration, or LUPEX, joint mission with India, photographed in Chofu, Tokyo, on Wednesday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]