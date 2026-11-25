Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, which consists of automotive, electronics and three other industrial labor organizations, on Wednesday announced a plan to set a unified pay scale increase demand of at least 15,000 yen per month for the 2027 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

This unified demand is 3,000 yen higher than the previous year's demand, hitting the highest level under the current wage demand framework.

The higher pay demand is "our message that we will tackle various matters from even higher viewpoints," the council's chairman, Akihiro Kaneko, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Amid inflation, the council's unified demand reached 10,000 yen or more in 2024 and rose to 12,000 yen or more in 2025 and 2026.

The council believes that even higher wages are necessary to increase the appeal of the overall manufacturing industry and address serious labor shortages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]