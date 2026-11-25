Nagoya, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. started Wednesday to accept orders in Japan for its Camry sedan manufactured in the United States.

The leading Japanese automaker will launch the U.S.-made Camry on Dec. 23.

It will be the third Toyota model to be imported from the United States, after the Highlander, an SUV model, and the Tundra pickup truck, since Tokyo and Washington reached a tariff agreement.

Toyota aims to sell 850 units of the Camry a month.

The five-seater will have two rows of seats, and prices will start at 4.3 million yen. The vehicle, configured for right-hand drive, is manufactured at a plant in Kentucky.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]