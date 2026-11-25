Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The European Union's ambassador-designate to Japan said Wednesday that the proposed EU bill to give preferential treatment to European goods is not intended to cause "collateral damage" to Japan.

During a press conference at the Japan National Press Club, Giorgio Aliberti said, "We don't have any sort of intention of creating collateral damage to Japan."

Japanese automakers are concerned that vehicles manufactured outside the bloc may be excluded from preferential treatment under the bill.

Regarding the International Criminal Court, which is facing U.S. sanctions, Aliberti said, "We're very glad to see that Japan continues to support the court." He added, "We believe that it's paramount that we continue to keep our position together with Japan."

Aliberti also mentioned Britain's moves to strengthen its ties with the EU, saying that Britain seems to hope to "have stronger relations with the EU without really wishing" to return to the EU framework immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]