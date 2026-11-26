Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling parties plan to extend by four years a special measure to reduce tax burdens for the sale of homes inherited from parents or grandparents, it was learned Wednesday.

They also plan to expand the scope of homes eligible for the tax break.

The special measure is currently scheduled to expire at the end of 2027.

The envisaged extension, expected to be included in the government's fiscal 2027 tax system reform package, is aimed at to boosting the supply of homes amid soaring housing prices while reducing the number of vacant homes, which have been on the increase.

Under the tax break program, up to 30 million yen is deducted from the profits generated through the sale of houses that were renovated to meet the nation's earthquake-resistance standards and of land after houses were demolished.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]