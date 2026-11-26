Washington, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that the United States plans to impose tariffs on Japan and 13 other economies due to issues associated with overproduction.

Tariff rates will be reduced under bilateral trade agreements.

Japan and some other economies will face tariffs of up to 15 pct while China will be slapped with tariffs of up to 20 pct.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump came up with the new tariff plan based on investigations into 16 economies under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act. Of the 16 economies, Mexico and Norway will escape the tariffs this time.

USTR Jamieson Greer determined that acts, policies and practices of the 14 economies relating to "structural excess capacity and production" in manufacturing sectors "are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce," the office said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]