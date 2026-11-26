Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, is working to expand its Suica ecosystem, deciding to introduce a new character for and enhancing the functions of the smart card system as part of the endeavor.

Launched in 2001, Suica has become a tool that can be used for not only train and other transport fee payments but also high-value shopping and money transfers.

JR East's recent decision to introduce a rabbit-shaped character for Suica to succeed the current penguin character, which has been used for more than two decades, is intended to highlight this evolution.

At an event held in Tokyo on Nov. 18 to unveil the new character, JR East President Yoichi Kise said, "We want to evolve Suica into a device that can meet most daily needs if people have it (on their smartphones)." The new rabbit character, set to officially debut in April 2027, reflects the company's desire to "move forward together with customers in the new era created by Suica," he added.

Following a public vote held earlier this year to choose a new Suica character from three designs, JR East is now soliciting nickname ideas for the new rabbit character.

JR East President Yoichi Kise introduces a new character for the Japanese railway operator's Suica smart card system at an event held in Tokyo on Nov. 18.

A smartphone showing a page from JR East's "teppay" code-based payment service running on the Japanese railway operator's Mobile Suica app, pictured in Tokyo on Oct. 20

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]