Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Thursday jointly submitted a censure motion to the Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over having government officials attend political fundraising parties he hosted.

The opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, took the move after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Seki maintained their refusal to heed calls for the education minister's dismissal or voluntary resignation.

The motion is expected to be put to a vote at a plenary meeting of the Upper House on Friday.

The censure motion is not legally binding, and Seki would not be required to resign even if the Upper House passes it. However, the opposition is certain to take an even tougher stance, making it difficult to proceed with parliamentary deliberations on key bills, including one to reduce the consumption tax rate for food and beverage products.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, hold a combined 119 seats in the Senate. With vacant seats and the Senate president, who does not take part in voting, excluded, a total of 123 votes are needed to defeat the motion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]