Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties Thursday jointly submitted a censure motion to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over having government officials attend political fundraising parties he hosted.

The seven opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, and one parliamentary group, decided to take the step after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Seki maintained their refusal to heed calls for the education minister's dismissal or voluntary resignation.

The motion will be put to a vote at a plenary meeting of the Senate on Friday.

In the motion, they argued that Seki made a statement in the Diet about his fundraising parties that was contrary to the facts and that the participation of government officials in the fundraising parties could undermine administrative fairness.

"We will come together and work to pass the motion," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Yoshitaka Saito said. "I hope Seki and the prime minister take their responsibilities very seriously."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]