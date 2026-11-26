Osaka, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural and municipal governments formally approved Thursday a draft document on the design for the so-called Osaka metropolis that would be established through the administrative realignment of the western Japan city.

The draft, which calls for reorganizing the city of Osaka into four special wards, like Tokyo's 23 wards, on Jan. 1, 2031, was approved at the day's meeting of a statutory committee held at the prefectural government office.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura aims to hold a third referendum by city voters on the Osaka metropolis plan on the same day as Japan's unified local elections in April 2027. Voters rejected the plan by narrow margins in both of the previous referendums, held in the prefecture's capital in 2015 and 2020.

The prefectural and municipal governments regard the proposed metropolis as "an administrative system for a major city befitting a secondary capital," following the July 2026 enactment of a law to establish a secondary capital that would take on Tokyo's key functions in the event of a huge disaster.

Members of the statutory committee were limited to heads of local governments and members of prefectural and municipal assemblies affiliated with the regional political party Osaka Ishin no Kai, led by Yoshimura and linked with the Japan Innovation Party, the junior member of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]