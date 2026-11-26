Fukuoka, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A 70-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a bicycle parking lot in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Wednesday, police said.

Yoshiaki Ishikawa, a worker for the parking lot, was found bleeding and unconscious around 12:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital later. A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found near the scene.

Fukuoka prefectural police arrested Norio Kawatani, 49, on Wednesday night on suspicion of assaulting a station attendant in Fukuoka. He is being investigated over possible involvement in the stabbing of Ishikawa.

Security camera footage showed a man believed to have stabbed Ishikawa running away inside a nearby shopping mall. The mall operator evacuated customers and employees.

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A bicycle parking lot in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, where a man was stabbed on Wednesday

Fukuoka prefectural police headquarters

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