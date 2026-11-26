Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The wife of Yuki Imai, a Japanese reporter who has been detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage since last month, called for his early release in a note released Thursday.

"Please give our little daughter back her beloved daddy," Nozomi said in the note, referring to the couple's 21-month-old child. "We are in the depths of despair."

Imai, a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, was scheduled to leave Russia on Oct. 13 after working in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in Russia's Far East for two years, according to the note.

But Nozomi suddenly became unable to contact Imai, and had "a bad feeling," she said. She "could not breathe and felt torn apart" when she watched a video released by Russian authorities showing him being detained, she added. Russia announced his detention on Oct. 13.

Nozomi got to know Imai through discussions about the former Soviet Union, Russian films, literature and music and married him on the birthday of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, who was born in St. Petersburg, where Imai had studied. "Russia has been a special country for us," she said.

Yuki Imai (right), a Japanese reporter detained in Russia, his wife (left), Nozomi, and their daughter in front of a museum in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, on Sept. 19, 2025 (Courtesy of Nozomi, image partially edited)

A note released on Thursday by Nozomi Imai, the wife of Yuki, a Japanese reporter detained in Russia

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