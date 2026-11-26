Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts is expected to call for a comprehensive decision on nuclear-powered submarines as part of its proposal for planned updates to the country's three key security documents, people familiar with the panel's discussions said Thursday.

The panel is likely to recommend that the government make a decision on whether to develop and introduce such submarines from a comprehensive perspective, taking into account factors such as feasibility of securing personnel and ensuring safety, according to its draft proposal.

The government is likely to revise the documents in mid- to late December. The panel will hold its final meeting as early as Dec. 7 to put together a proposal and submit it to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The panel is still discussing how to finance its proposal as the government and ruling coalition struggle to determine defense spending over the next five years.

The draft calls on the country to maintain the basic philosophy of its three nonnuclear principles even as Takaichi has long advocated revising the principle of not allowing nuclear weapons into the country, one of the three principles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]