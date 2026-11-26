Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Naoki Tamura suggested Thursday that the central bank will discuss an additional interest rate hike at a policy-setting meeting in December or later.

At a press conference in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, Tamura said that there is a "good" chance that the central bank will raise interest rates even within about three months of its previous rate hike in September.

Tamura said that the BOJ will scrutinize incoming economic data and business feedback ahead of its Dec. 17-18 policy meeting.

He said that the BOJ will make an "appropriate monetary policy decision" after assessing economic and price trends, as well as unstable stock and other financial markets.

The BOJ Policy Board member noted that stock price corrections, particularly for artificial intelligence-related issues, could affect corporate and household decision-making, as well as the real economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]