Japan Data

Japan has 27 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with the Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara as the latest addition in 2026.

The World Heritage Convention, adopted at the 1972 General Conference of UNESCO, called for a list to be created of natural and cultural sites of “outstanding universal value.”

In December 1993, Japan’s first World Cultural Heritage sites were registered: the Buddhist Monuments in the Hōryūji Temple Area (Nara Prefecture) and Himeji-jō (Hyōgo Prefecture). The addition of the Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara (Nara Prefecture) in 2026 means it now has 22 cultural and 5 natural heritage sites for a total of 27 World Heritage sites.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan

Sites are for cultural heritage, unless otherwise stated.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)