Baku, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The head of Azerbaijan's Cinema Agency has voiced hopes that the popular Japanese television drama "Vivant" will bring the two nations closer together.

Azerbaijan, located on the west side of the Caspian Sea, was one of the TV drama's main filming locations.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Rashad Azizov, director-general of the agency, praised the Japanese drama for making "history." It provided an "opening moment" to create a "bridge" between the two nations, he said.

Noting that this was the first time for a large-scale Japanese screen production to be filmed in Azerbaijan, Azizov said, "We hope that this film will be the starting point for the future" of Japan-Azerbaijan ties.

Azerbaijan has already started to welcome a stream of Japanese fans of the drama to the country. Voicing hopes that they will enjoy the historic sites, architecture and cuisine that his country has to offer, Azizov expressed hopes for more Japanese tourists.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]