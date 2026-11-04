Beijing, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called for strengthening a free, fair and rules-based international economic order at a virtual ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Tuesday.

"In today's world, where uncertainty in the global economy is ever-increasing, it is crucial to strengthen a free, fair and rules-based international economic order," the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday quoted Motegi as saying at the meeting.

Motegi's remarks appeared to reflect concerns over economic coercion and protectionism.

Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa criticized China's export restrictions on rare earths, saying that arbitrary export restrictions on critical minerals that could disrupt supply chains should be avoided.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the gathering, stressed the importance of maintaining the multilateral trading system. Economic globalization is facing headwinds, he said, apparently referring to the U.S. trade policy focusing on its own national interests. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who also co-chaired the meeting, called for adherence to free trade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]