Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Following the Republican defeat in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, the Japanese government is concerned that President Donald Trump could approach China, North Korea and Russia.

Tokyo fears that Trump, facing domestic political difficulties, may seek diplomatic achievements by engaging with these countries, in an attempt to build his presidential legacy.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes to meet with Trump as soon as possible to reaffirm the unity between Tokyo and Washington.

"A strong Japan-U.S. alliance is indispensable for maximizing national interests, as well as for peace and stability in the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We will work closely with the United States at all levels, including between our leaders and foreign ministers, and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," he added, signaling Tokyo's intention to accelerate communication with Washington.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]