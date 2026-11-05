Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--An evaluation body of UNESCO has recommended "shodo," the traditional Japanese art of calligraphy, for inscription on the U.N. cultural agency's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs said Thursday.

An intergovernmental committee of UNESCO will decide whether to add shodo to the list at a meeting in Xiamen, China, scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

If approved, shodo will become Japan's 24th intangible cultural heritage item on UNESCO's list. Japanese traditions already inscribed on the list include "kabuki" plays, "washoku" cuisine, "washi" handmade paper and traditional sake brewing.

The Japanese government applied for the addition of shodo to the UNESCO list in March 2024. However, because Japan already has a large number of items on the list, new nominations from the country are effectively examined only once every two years. The application was therefore not considered in 2025, prompting the government to resubmit it.

Japan is also seeking to have "kagura" ritual dances and "onsen bunka" hot spring culture inscribed on the UNESCO list.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]