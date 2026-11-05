Toyota, Aichi Pref., Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday revised up its consolidated net profit forecast for fiscal 2026 to 3.57 trillion yen from 3.25 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, the Japanese auto giant revised down its sales projection for the year ending next March to 53.5 trillion yen from 54 trillion yen.

Toyota posted its first April-September net profit increase in three years, up 26.1 pct to 2,236.4 billion yen. Its operating profit climbed 9.2 pct to 2,191.1 billion yen, while sales hit a sixth-straight first-half record, rising 9.5 pct to 26,962.4 billion yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]