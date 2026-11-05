Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. on Thursday said that some customers are having trouble accessing the internet on their mobile phones and using their device as a phone across Japan.

The network glitches started around 11:20 a.m., the Japanese mobile phone carrier said, adding that it is investigating the cause.

Affected are customers who use NTT Docomo's 5G Standalone high-speed, high-capacity telecommunications network service. The emergency call function is working, the company said.

The company separately said that it has suspended online services, as its servers may have experienced unauthorized access.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]