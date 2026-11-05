Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Shachihata Inc. said Thursday that it will enter the cosmetics business amid waning demand for its mainstay "hanko" seal products due to digitalization.

The Nagoya-based company plans to launch a new cosmetics brand next spring, offering skincare products, such as toners and cleansers.

Shachihata's entry into the cosmetics business is "part of our efforts to contribute to society," said its president, Masayoshi Funahashi.

The company has accumulated research on liquid viscosity and drying time through its development of ink used for hanko and other products.

After in-house discussions on new business ideas, it reached a conclusion that its research findings and know-how can be utilized in the development of toners, which help the skin retain water, and other beauty products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]