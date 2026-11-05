Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Thursday raised its consolidated net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2027 to 1.33 trillion yen from 1.21 trillion yen, mainly reflecting strong performances in its gaming, film and music businesses.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate also increased its sales forecast to 13 trillion yen from 12.5 trillion yen and its operating profit forecast to 1.87 trillion yen from 1.72 trillion yen.

All of the new estimates point to record highs.

In the film segment, the popular film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is expected to contribute to the group's earnings.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, the company reported record highs in sales, operating profit and net profit, thanks to higher revenue in the gaming sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]