Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday posted its first rise in consolidated net profit for the April-September period in three years, with profit increasing 26.1 pct from a year earlier to 2,236.4 billion yen.

Robust sales of new vehicles, particularly hybrids, in Japan, along with a weaker yen, lower U.S. tariff burdens and aggressive cost-cutting efforts, boosted earnings.

The Japanese auto giant also outlined progress in its business restructuring efforts, announcing plans to make robotics, including factory automation, a core business in the future.

Toyota's group operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2026 climbed 9.2 pct to 2,191.1 billion yen, as cost cuts and other efforts offset a 465-billion-yen drag on profits from higher raw material costs, including those stemming from the worsening situation in the Middle East.

Sales rose 9.5 pct to 26,962.4 billion yen, marking the sixth consecutive increase for the April-September period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]