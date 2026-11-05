Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Board of Audit of Japan reported Thursday that "wasteful" government spending in fiscal 2025 totaled 144,573 million yen across 250 projects, up about 2.7-fold from the previous year.

The report was submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the day.

The total amount included 67,930 million yen under a project at the Organization for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, an independent administrative agency. The organization altered a system renovation contract eight times, causing the contract sum to increase 1.7-fold.

The organization's inappropriate spending totaled about 84,608 million yen, followed by 26,035 million yen at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and 12,838 million yen at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The report also noted that the Supreme Court paid about 1,381 million yen for system development and renovation that did not meet its requirements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]