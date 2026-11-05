Kyoto, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Thursday that its consolidated net profit in April-September rose 11.0 pct from a year earlier to 220.9 billion yen.

The increase was backed by robust sales of software launched in June 2025 for its Nintendo Switch 2 video game console, according to the Japanese game giant based in the western city of Kyoto.

Intellectual property-related revenue jumped 90 pct, supported by the strong performance of the film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie."

In contrast, sales in the first half of fiscal 2026 fell 12.1 pct to 966 billion yen as Switch 2 sales dropped 40 pct from a year earlier to 6.49 million units.

Still, software title "Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream," released in April this year, posted sales of 8.81 million units worldwide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]