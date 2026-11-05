Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Thursday sought a six-year prison sentence and a fine of about 42 million yen for former Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, who is charged with accepting bribes from an offshore wind power company.

The prosecution also requested a three-year sentence for Masayuki Tsukawaki, the 67-year-old former president of Japan Wind Development Co., for offering the bribes.

Both Akimoto and Tsukawaki have pleaded not guilty.

Akimoto, a 51-year-old former member of the House of Representatives, allegedly accepted bribes totaling about 72 million yen between 2019 and 2023 in exchange for asking questions favorable to the company during parliamentary meetings.

"(The defendants' actions) were extremely malicious and deeply rooted in habitual criminal behavior," the prosecution said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]