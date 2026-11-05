Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Kozo Tashima, a FIFA Council member and former president of the Japan Football Association, on Thursday announced his bid to run in the FIFA presidential election in March next year.

"We need to convey to the world the sincerity and soundness that Japanese soccer has developed," Tashima, 68, said at a press conference in Tokyo the same day. "FIFA should regain its fairness."

It is the first time for a Japanese to run for the FIFA presidency.

Tashima said that he decided to run in the race, questioning FIFA's decision to suspend for a year a one-match ban imposed on U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who received a red card during a game at this year's FIFA World Cup, and its response over the United States' tough treatment of the Iranian national team in the tournament. The 2026 World Cup was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tashima also cited FIFA President Gianni Infantino's failure to reply to his questions sent to the incumbent leader of the international soccer governing body.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]