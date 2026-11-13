Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Masaaki Yamazaki, former president of Japan's Senate, the upper chamber of parliament, died Friday. He was 84.

A longtime lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Yamazaki was born in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

After working as a member of the prefectural assembly, he was elected to the Upper House six times, first winning a seat in the chamber in 1992.

Yamazaki served as deputy chief cabinet secretary under then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. He was Upper House vice president from 2012 to 2013 and president of the chamber from 2013 to 2016.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]