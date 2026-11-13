Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Russia is increasing pressure on Japan while rejecting its demand for the immediate release of a Japanese journalist who was detained for alleged espionage a month ago.

The Japanese government has been struggling to come up with an effective response to Russia's increased pressure, which apparently aims to throw Japan off balance as part of efforts to fend off Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to government sources, the detained journalist, Yuki Imai, a 34-year-old Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper correspondent, currently has no health issues. So far, Japanese officials have only been allowed to meet with him once, on Oct. 26, while continuing to send him supplies.

"We strongly urge Russia to immediately release him and show humanitarian consideration," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Thursday.

At the same time, the top government spokesman expressed the government's intention to maintain its economic sanctions against Russia and its support for Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]