Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--New F-15EX fighter jets arrived at the U.S. Air Force's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, for permanent assignment on Sunday, the Air Force's 18th Air Wing said.

Kadena is the Air Force's first overseas base to receive the fighters equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems, according to the Kadena-based 18th Air Wing.

The arrival of the new fighters at Kadena marks a new phase in replacing the base's F-15C/D fleet, which began its phased withdrawal in November 2022, it said.

The F-15EX "expands Kadena's ability to conduct counterair operations and strengthens the Air Force's forward-deployed capabilities" while "supporting continued bilateral readiness" alongside Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, the 18th Air Wing said.

"The arrival of the F-15EX at Kadena marks a significant milestone for American airpower in the Pacific," Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, commander of the 18th Wing, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]