Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency has said that two mistakes in its automated computer calculation program led it to mistakenly issue an emergency massive earthquake warning on Oct. 16.

Following an earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula that day, the agency miscalculated the focus of the quake and estimated its magnitude at 9.9, predicting as a result that Japan would be hit by shaking of up to 7, the highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

According to the agency's announcement Tuesday, one of the errors was that a corrective measure introduced after the agency issued an erroneous warning following an earthquake near the Pacific island of Torishima in 2020 was not carried over during a 2022 system update.

The corrective measure was designed to exclude data at observation points more than 700 kilometers away from an estimated focus when calculating an earthquake's magnitude. It was introduced because estimates of the location and magnitude of an earthquake tend to be less accurate when the temblor occurs too far from Japan's seismic observation network.

However, the setting was lost during the system update, resulting in the system estimating the magnitude of 9.9 for the Oct. 16 earthquake outside the area covered by the agency's emergency earthquake warnings, which extends from 20 to 50 degrees north latitude and from 120 to 154 degrees east longitude.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]