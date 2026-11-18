Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies operating in Russia are facing growing uncertainty as the Russian government is blocking foreign firms from withdrawing from the country.

Some Japanese companies have left the Russian market since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while others are maintaining a presence there.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees placing Japan Tobacco Inc.'s assets in Russia under the temporary management of a Russian company.

The move deals a blow to Japan Tobacco as Russia is a key market for the company. The Japanese government has called on Russia to reverse the move at an early date. But the outlook remains uncertain.

Japan Tobacco launched operations in Russia in 1999 and now holds nearly 40 pct of the country's cigarette market. Russia accounts for about 10 pct of the company's revenue and roughly 25 pct of its adjusted operating profit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]