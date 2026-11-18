Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A vulnerability has been found in a Japanese government system to be used in a program to check the sex crime records of teachers and others whose work involves contact with children, it was learned Wednesday.

The program, known as the Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, is scheduled to begin Dec. 25, but the launch of the system is expected to be postponed due to the vulnerability that could allow unauthorized access to the system.

The Children and Families Agency is considering handling the procedures to check the sex crime records through paper documents for the time being.

"We sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience and concern to those involved," Hiroshi Nakatsuka, minister in charge of children's policy, told reporters. He suggested that the agency will compile alternative measures by early December.

Under the DBS program, organizations ask the agency to check with the Justice Ministry whether individuals being screened have records of sexual offenses. Participation in the program is mandatory for elementary, junior high and senior high schools, as well as kindergartens and certified nursery schools, among other organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]