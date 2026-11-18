Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the provision of the public offices election law denying voting rights to prisoners is constitutional, its first judgment on the matter.

The top court ruled that the restriction cannot be said to be unconstitutional at this stage.

Nine of the 15 justices of the court's Grand Bench ruled the restriction constitutional, while the remaining six said it was unconstitutional or invalid. Six of the nine justices who upheld the restriction also called on the Diet, Japan's parliament, to examine the issue further, citing insufficient public debate.

The law does not recognize the right to vote for individuals sentenced to imprisonment or a more severe penalty and still serving their sentences.

According to lower court rulings, the plaintiff, Kentaro Yagihashi, 40, was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud in 2019. Due to the law, he was unable to vote in the 2021 House of Representatives election and other polls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]